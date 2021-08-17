KnowBe4 Adds Six Languages to Its Platform and Launches Automated Security Awareness Program (ASAP) 2.0

Tampa Bay, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of its updated Automated Security Awareness Program (ASAP) 2.0 and availability in six new languages.

ASAP’s refreshed user interface and updated questionnaire was designed to make the process easier and faster for IT admins to get their security awareness training programs started. After answering some simple questions, ASAP will create a user-friendly program and schedule of tasks automatically. This robust cybersecurity tool helps IT admins build a comprehensive security awareness training program quickly. It is one of KnowBe4’s tools offered at no charge.

Along with ASAP, the KnowBe4 security awareness training and simulated phishing platform is also now available in a total of nine languages, with the addition of six new ones – Chinese (Mandarin) Simplified, French (Europe), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Europe) and Spanish (Latin America). In addition to language support for English, Portuguese and Japanese, these six new languages are available for admins to set as their default language.

“IT admins are busy, so anything that we can do to help automate and customize a security awareness program for them makes their jobs easier,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “The new ASAP 2.0 outlines the steps needed to create a fully mature training program in a short period of time. Making our platform available in additional languages helps more of our customers throughout the world. These additional languages get us one step closer to KnowBe4 becoming a truly global organization.”

For more information, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/automated-security-awareness-program.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

