Worldwide Golf Cart Industry to 2026 - Featuring Maini Materials Movement, Marshell Green Power & Speedways Electric Among Others

The global golf cart market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A golf cart, or golf buggy, refers to a low-speed motorized vehicle that is primarily used for the transportation of golfers and equipment within the premises of a golf course. It usually runs on a gasoline engine, solar power or electric motor and is available in a wide variety of sizes and passenger capacities. Golf carts aid in saving labor, time and minimizing the workload on caddies while offering an overall enjoyable experience to the passengers. Apart from golf courses, modified versions of these carts are also used in airports, hotels, shopping malls and other private properties.



Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing preference for golf as a luxury sport, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rising number of golf courses and membership-only country clubs is also providing a boost to the market growth. These clubs use golf carts for various promotional and marketing activities through advertisement boards and banners to attract a large number of customers. The development of advanced electric and solar golf carts is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used gasoline-based carts, these golf carts are more environment-friendly and have minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Apart from this, the advent of golf cart rental services is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Rented golf carts are widely being used in symposiums, tradeshows, exhibitions and other events for cost-effective internal transportation. Other factors, including the introduction of GPS-enabled golf carts and upgraded lithium batteries, along with improving standards of living of the masses, are projected to drive the market further.



