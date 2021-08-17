NASDAQ: DKNG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



A lawsuit was filed against DraftKings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that SBTech had a history of unlawful operations, that accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming, that the foregoing increased the Company’s regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, that accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



