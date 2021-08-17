Financial Calendar 2022

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2022:

Announcement of the 2021 results
22 February
Annual report 2021
22 February
Risk Management Report 2021
22 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 2022
3 May
Interim report for the first half of 2022
16 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 20221 November


Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 22 March 2022. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2022.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

