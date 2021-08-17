Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027 - Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup/Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- The World Gets a Taste of Japan
- Recent Market Activity
- Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles Market
- Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market
- China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant Noodles on a Decline
- South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption
- Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club
- Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers
- Competitive Landscape
- Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates
- Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market
- Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide
- Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions
- Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification
- Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a Profitable Crop
- Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
- Issues Confronting the Industry
- Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures
- Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention
- Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 84
