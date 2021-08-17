Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027 - Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup/Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

Recent Market Activity

Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market

China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant Noodles on a Decline

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Competitive Landscape

Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market

Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Issues Confronting the Industry

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures

Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention

Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption

