Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027 - Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup/Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • The World Gets a Taste of Japan
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles Market
  • Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market
  • China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant Noodles on a Decline
  • South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption
  • Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club
  • Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates
  • Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
  • Blue Dragon (UK)
  • Kohlico Group (UK)
  • Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad (Malaysia)
  • Nestle India Ltd. (India)
  • New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Nong Shim Co., Ltd. (Korea)
  • PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK (Indonesia)
  • Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (Korea)
  • Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. (UK)
  • Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Thai President Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
  • Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (China)
  • Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market
  • Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide
  • Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions
  • Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification
  • Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a Profitable Crop
  • Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
  • Issues Confronting the Industry
  • Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures
  • Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention
  • Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 84

