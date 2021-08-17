Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027 - Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Environmental Monitoring Software Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Environmental Monitoring Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

Growing Significance in Developing Nations

Key Growth Drivers

Legislations Drive Demand

Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions

Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity

Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Competitive Scenario

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured):

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AirTest Technologies Inc.

Applied Technologies Inc.

ChemTreat

City Technology Ltd.

Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Hach Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ocean Optics Inc.

Raytheon Company

Sensors Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Trojan Technologies

Vaisala Oyj

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market

Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate Change

IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change

Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity

Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour

Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market

Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend

Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring

Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy Makers

Analytics in Environment Sensing

Biosensors find Increasing Use

Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring Market

Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas Detection Devices

MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications

Pervasive Sensing Trend

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems

Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening

Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment

Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector

Challenging Business Environment

Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental Monitoring

Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective Monitoring Program

Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 87

