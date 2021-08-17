Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027 - Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Environmental Monitoring Software Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Environmental Monitoring Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
- Major Concerns
- Growing Significance in Developing Nations
- Key Growth Drivers
- Legislations Drive Demand
- Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions
- Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity
- Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake
- Competitive Scenario
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured):
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- AirTest Technologies Inc.
- Applied Technologies Inc.
- ChemTreat
- City Technology Ltd.
- Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.
- Hach Company
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Ocean Optics Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Sensors Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Trojan Technologies
- Vaisala Oyj
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market
- Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate Change
- IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change
- Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity
- Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour
- Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market
- Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend
- Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring
- Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy Makers
- Analytics in Environment Sensing
- Biosensors find Increasing Use
- Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring Market
- Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer
- Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
- Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
- Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas Detection Devices
- MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications
- Pervasive Sensing Trend
- Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
- Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems
- Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening
- Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment
- Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector
- Challenging Business Environment
- Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental Monitoring
- Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective Monitoring Program
- Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 87
