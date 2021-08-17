Christy’s Embraces Avid Enterprise Software Subscription to Supply Editing Resources Across Hollywood

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) proudly announced that post-production rental provider Christy’s Editorial has selected a multiyear subscription licensing agreement for 500 seats of Media Composer | Enterprise video editing software. With its migration from perpetual software licenses, Christy’s achieves easier and more efficient delivery of the editing tool specified by the majority of its premier client base.



Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, Christy’s has built a legendary reputation for individualized service and technological innovation in support of Hollywood’s film and television creative community. Production companies, studios and post houses depend on Christy’s to configure, maintain and service end-to-end post-production workflows and resources, from video editing bays and near-line storage to long-term content archiving.

On an average day, Christy’s supports hundreds of editors simultaneously working on site in its 60,000 sq. ft. facility and on clients’ production locations, relying on Media Composer® and petabytes of Avid NEXIS® secure shared storage in their workflows. Media Composer software licensing by subscription enables Christy’s to more efficiently predict and provision resources for its demanding user base, while also catering to the sharp rise in remote collaboration among editing teams that are geographically spread apart.

Christy’s VP J.J. Nigro commented, “Creators turn to Christy’s so they can keep their focus on turning out their absolute best stories without distractions. As much as we’ve grown and evolved, our model works because we’ve built a superior offering around uncompromising service that establishes trust and never breaks it. Our core of Avid technology backs us up every step of the way and now subscription is making it easier for us be there for clients whenever and however they need to work.”

Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid, commented, “Christy’s is at the top of their game in giving outstanding service to many of the world’s most celebrated creators. With subscription access to our tools, Avid is on a mission to help more partners like Christy’s to break new ground in how they deliver excellence to the creative community.”

Learn about Avid’s post-production solutions at https://www.avid.com/solutions/video-post-production.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts:

Avid

Dave Smith

978.502.9607

david.smith@avid.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

Martin Izzard—UK

Casey Love—USA

avid@rlyl.com