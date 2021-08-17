NEW JERSEY & LOCAL COMMUNITIES CELEBRATE LINCOLN TECH’S 75 YEARS OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), founded in Newark, NJ as a premier destination for hands-on career training, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021. More than 400,000 students around the country have graduated from Lincoln Tech schools during that time – and no state has seen more graduates, or is home to more Lincoln Tech campuses, than New Jersey.

Lincoln schools have recently been honored by local and state officials through a series of campus events which featured the readings of proclamations citing decades of service by Lincoln Tech to students and local communities. Campuses in Iselin, Mahwah, Moorestown, Paramus, South Plainfield and Union were honored by mayors, city council members, graduates, employer partners and other community leaders. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recognized Lincoln Tech’s contributions in a formal letter to the school’s corporate headquarters in Parsippany.

“For more than seven decades,” Murphy wrote, “Lincoln Technical Institute has remained committed to providing education and career training programs in New Jersey that offer students the skills and supportive services needed to gain access to in-demand careers. As Governor, l commend the administrators, faculty, and all those associated with Lincoln Technical Institute, for the endless contributions made to individuals, industries, and communities across our Great State.”

“We are proud of our roots as a New Jersey-based career training leader, and grateful to all who have come out in support of our campuses,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Seventy-five years is a milestone worth celebrating, as are the thousands of graduates who have passed through our schools to help grow and shape the state’s workforce. Each graduate has had a unique impact on the growth and success of the employer who hired them, and as a result, we’re equally proud to have assisted so many businesses during that time.”

“The careers our graduates have launched,” Shaw adds, “have helped pave the way to better futures for themselves and for the families. Combined with those graduates’ impact on the workforce, Lincoln Tech schools have enriched entire communities across the state. It’s humbling for us as an organization when leaders and legislators help spotlight our schools’ history and successes.”

“Local administrators and state legislators have been eager to show their support of our milestone accomplishment,” says Frank Galindo, Lincoln Tech’s AVP of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement. “They have drawn up citations, proclamations, and letters recognizing our efforts. We are proud to serve the people of this state, helping them obtain the education and skills necessary to grab their piece of the American Dream. We will continue to support our local and state governments, the communities we serve, and the businesses and industry partners who depend on us to provide them with the talent they so desperately need.”

Founded in 1946 in Newark’s historic Ironbound district, Lincoln Tech began as a school training returning servicemen from World War II. The campus helped these veterans transition their military skills into hands-on career skills, starting with the heating and air conditioning industry. In the years that followed, Lincoln expanded its presence across the country, providing career training for the auto, diesel, healthcare, I.T., culinary, and cosmetology industries, along with skilled trades such as HVAC, electrical, welding, and computerized manufacturing.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects tens of thousands of openings in these combined areas. These fields are impacted by the national “skills gap” – the lack of candidates with job skills to fill highly specialized roles, which prevents employers from filling open positions and workers from qualifying for in-demand careers.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.