Stingray Strikes Global Agreement with Amazon Prime Video Channels and Launches New Bundled Services

English French

Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Naturescape are now offered as part of the Stingray All Good Vibes subscription on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.



Stingray All Good Vibes subscription to launch this month in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced its global expansion and launched its first bundle with Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Starting today, Prime members will have access to the Stingray All Good Vibes subscription which includes Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Naturescape. The launch showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray's growing product portfolio and its strength in reaching new audiences.

These premium entertainment services bring subscribers on-demand sold-out concert performances by today's biggest headliners, the greatest jazz performances, and a collection of beautiful classical music, operas, and ballets from around the world. Music fans can also sing their hearts out to exceptional karaoke and unwind to beautiful imagery from the four corners of the globe.

Stingray All Good Vibes Channel Highlights

Qello Concerts by Stingray features concert-films and award-winning music documentaries from the biggest and most influential artists, bands, and musicians.





Stingray Karaoke includes all the top songs to sing along to, from golden oldies to today's hits. They range from rock and pop to children's classics and songs in the style of today's top-charting artists.





Stingray Classica features breathtaking excerpts of orchestral performances, operas, and ballets, including the grandest, most popular classical musical productions filmed from famed opera houses and theatres worldwide.





Stingray DJAZZ features the world of jazz without limits with a unique selection of rare documentaries, intimate portraits, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews.





Stingray Naturescape offers an escape to a world of stunning nature scenes, all set to peaceful soundtracks.



"Stingray is committed to delivering best-in-class entertainment for music fans," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video Channels and providing them with the highest level of services. Our shared commitment to evolve and adapt to subscribers' needs guarantees new levels of growth and success in the industry."

The Stingray All Good Vibes bundle is now available on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels Canada for $9,99/month, Amazon’s Prime Video Channels Mexico for Mex$72/month and Amazon’s Prime Video Channels Brazil for R$13,20/month. Go to www.primevideo.com/stingray to learn more.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

mpeloquin@stingray.com

1 514 664-1244, ext 2362