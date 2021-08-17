Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal shopping and styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO, and Dan Jedda, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 7087675.



A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 7087675. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

