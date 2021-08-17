Quantum Computing Inc. Joins the Center for Quantum Technologies at Purdue University

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT) has joined the Center for Quantum Technologies (CQT), a National Science Foundation (NSF)-backed research program. As announced last month , CQT is a planned NSF Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC) comprising four Indiana academic partners, including lead institution Purdue University. It relies on quantum computing organizations such as QCI to help develop novel and commercial-ready quantum technologies that address significant industry challenges.



The news is the latest QCI initiative to advance practical solutions and simplify quantum access for those studying in the field and pioneering new work. QCI’s recently announced QUBT U program focuses on teaching students how to structure and submit complex optimization problems to quantum systems. Students get hands-on experience with Qatalyst™ ready-to-run quantum software, as well as educational coursework and webinars.

The CQT founding academic partners include Purdue University, Indiana University Bloomington, the University of Notre Dame, and Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI). QCI is joining Cummins, the Entanglement Institute (ei), and others as the first committed industry members of the CQT. Committed industry and government members will provide funding to the center’s researchers and will obtain early access to findings applicable to their organizations.

“As a member of the Center for Quantum Technologies, QCI will accelerate the development of a quantum workforce by sharing Qatalyst’s powerful yet simple-to-use technology to eliminate the complexity, cost, and lengthy development time for quantum programming,” said Rebel Brown, VP of Strategy & Marketing for QCI. “The CQT is an important initiative led by world-class academic institutions and we are excited to be working with them. QCI’s mission is to democratize quantum computing so that all users can easily access its power. CQT allows more non-quantum users to adopt Qatalyst and expand our user base.”

The overarching vision of the CQT is to bring together multidisciplinary experts in academia, industry, and government in a self-sustaining, collaborative venture facilitating the transfer of fundamental research discoveries in quantum science and engineering to novel, commercial-ready technologies. The CQT comprises quantum engineering and science researchers from partner institutions who will develop and transfer foundational knowledge into industry-friendly quantum devices, systems, and algorithms with enhanced functionality and performance. Additionally, the CQT will help train the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers to fill the need for a robust quantum workforce.

“We are excited to collaborate with QCI, an innovative company that is making great strides in quantum software, and opening access to quantum computing,” said David Stewart, Managing Director of Purdue Quantum Science and Engineering Institute and Industry Liaison Officer of the CQT. “We expect their partnership to be integral in our efforts to develop and apply commercial-ready technologies.”

For more information about the CQT, visit www.purdue.edu/cqt/ . For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

