Cannabix Technologies Granted U.S. Patent for FAIMS molecular analysis device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent No. 17/019728 entitled, “Apparatus and Methods for Detection of Molecules” to the Company. This patent is centered on innovations made by Cannabix with its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based marijuana breathalyzer technology. This patent is the culmination of research and development work conducted by Cannabix scientists and engineers in the areas of ion mobility spectrometry, non-volatile molecule sampling and fluid dynamics. These developments provide utility in several areas related to detection of target molecules in breath.



The Company is developing a FAIMS based drug screening device that would be used by law enforcement, laboratories and other end users to detect cannabis in exhaled breath. Cannabix is using its FAIMS technology to detect ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), a non-volatile compound, in breath. The Cannabix FAIMS marijuana breathalyzer device uses ion mobility filtering techniques related to mass spectrometry – the gold standard analytical technique for molecular detection. The Cannabix device has been designed and built in a series of modules that together allow for sample intake, ionization, filtering and detection at atmospheric pressure. In addition, the device has the ability to couple directly to a mass spectrometer for validation with gold standard techniques. In conjunction with the accomplishments described in the granted patent, engineers have been improving efficiencies in the electronics, sample intake and portability.

The Company has been steadily growing its intellectual property (IP) portfolio over recent months. In June, the Company was granted patent No. 2887841 entitled, “Cannabis Drug Detection Device” from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. In January, the USPTO granted a granted patent No. 14/689434 entitled, “Cannabis Drug Detection Device” to the Company. This newly granted patent from the USPTO for FAIMS and the detection of molecules is a welcome addition to the Company’s IP development efforts.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at: info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.