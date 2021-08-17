Green Builder Media Announces Next Session of Immersive Home Building Program

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home building industry expert Sam Rashkin has joined forces with Green Builder Media to teach Housing 2.0, a training and education program focused on disruption in the housing industry. The curriculum has been designed to teach building professionals how to implement 30 percent to 70 percent cost savings for every new home built.

The program includes virtual workshops facilitated by Rashkin, online courses taught by industry experts, action groups that will enable participants to apply the Housing 2.0 fundamentals to their projects as well as access to proprietary content, business recommendations, and market intelligence.



This program is delivering significant value. Interested in joining the next session, which starts September 2, consider these testimonials from recent program participants:

• “My time is worth a lot because I only have so much more of it. I’m choosing to spend my time with Sam, Green Builder Media, and the rest of you because it’s the most important thing I can be doing right now.”—Ted Clifton, President, TC Legend Homes

• “I just completed your Housing 2.0 workshop. I found the workshop to be fantastic. Extremely informative, well organized, and educational. My background comes from larger builders where knowledge about health, energy, sustainability, etcetera was not that important at the time. I might actually have to watch the modules again to get the full benefit. Again, very well done.”—Doyle Dudley, Director of Purchasing, Thrive Home Builders

• “My experience with Housing 2.0 as a small developer was, in a word: invaluable. What I most appreciated was the constant focus on data-driven, market-tested, real-world solutions. This was no "feel good" workshop featuring inspirational platitudes. Instead, everything was presented in a way that was easy to understand and implement. Sam has a way of conveying information in a way that resonates with clarity. And there were a lot of other post-workshop opportunities to collaborate with other professionals through action groups. I cannot recommend this workshop highly enough. Any developer, architect, general contractor, sustainability consultant, real estate broker, or other professional experts would undoubtedly benefit from attending Housing 2.0."—Nick Lerek, Darlington & Associates LLC, Santa Fe area developer

The Housing 2.0 program is made possible by the generous support of building industry leaders, including Mitsubishi Electric, ZIP System, Panasonic, and Schneider Electric.

The Housing 2.0 program is made possible by the generous support of building industry leaders, including Mitsubishi Electric, ZIP System, Panasonic, and Schneider Electric.



