Wellbore Integrity Solutions Announces the Restoration of the Red Baron Brand Name

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) today announced that it is bringing back the Red Baron brand name for its Fishing and Remedial product line. The Red Baron brand name has a strong reputation for knowledge, performance, quality, and a responsive commitment to customers.

The reintroduction of Red Baron reflects the dedication to the history of innovation, unrivaled experience, and global presence of the company. Under this brand, customers will continue to find the same great well intervention products and services WIS has to offer for Fishing, Wellbore Departure, Well Abandonment and Slot Recovery, Wellbore Cleanout, Thru-Tubing, and other related business technology partnerships.

A new wordmark has been designed for this product line which will be used alongside the Wellbore Integrity Solutions brand. This new wordmark will be the brand identifier for this product line like the other product brand names of DRILCO and Thomas Tools.

“Although Wellbore Integrity Solutions is a relatively new company, it is derived from a strong portfolio of legacy companies that included Smith Services and Smith International. Our commitment to technology innovation continues as we listen to our customers and develop technologies that drive efficiencies in rig site operations, reliability, and safety”, stated David MacNeill, President and CEO. “We carry these strong roots forward every day in our business. We are very much focused on meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

“Many of the people in our organization have a long service history with the legacy companies such as Smith Services and the original Red Baron company. When WIS was established, we ensured that our subject matter expertise was strategically placed to meet the demands of our customers and provide quality service throughout our global footprint”, said Graham Stronach, Product Line Vice President.

Focused on well integrity Wellbore Integrity Solutions was developed specifically to help maintain the well integrity throughout the well life cycle by providing services aimed at sustainable resource recovery and the prevention of wellbore failures. As a result, our offerings range from wellsite services to inspection services as well as manufacturing and product development.

Watch David MacNeill and Graham Stronach share the Red Baron story.

About Wellbore Integrity Solutions

Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) is a customer-focused platform providing a comprehensive suite of products and services that enhance the life cycle of oil, gas, and geothermal wells. As a standalone independent company with a vertically integrated structure, WIS focuses on providing quality U.S. manufactured products delivered via a global engineering and field services footprint.

Through our unique position in the energy industry, we serve the wellbore integrity needs of energy companies, service companies, and local partners. Operating in over 30 countries with more than 45 facility locations, WIS is focused on our customers utilizing integrated resources which include approximately 1000 employees globally encompassing 49 nationalities around the world. To learn more, visit www.wellboreintegrity.com.

Attachment