Global Leader in Secure Enterprise Communication Launches NetSfere Lifeline™ to Enable Delivery of Critical, Real-Time Emergency Alerts on Mobile and Desktop

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, today announced the latest NetSfere Enterprise platform release with the launch of the NetSfere Lifeline™ emergency alert system. The capability allows enterprises to send high priority, critical messaging for targeted teams or an entire organization to disperse emergency information in an attention-grabbing manner.



“After taking a critical look at the importance of our globally deployed NetSfere Broadcast Message Center offering for mobile operators earlier this year, we realized that this capability had immense value for a wider audience,” said Anurag Lal, President and CEO of NetSfere. “In moments of crisis, time is of the essence, and company leadership will often find themselves needing to push out vital information to their organization. The NetSfere Lifeline is now available during this crucial time to provide reliable communication for critical notifications, including life threatening situations, building fires, natural disasters, pandemics and more. With majority of the global workforce using their mobile or desktop devices for work, this feature is the most effective way to reach your employees in moments of crisis.”

The emergency broadcast capability currently deployed for mobile networks globally is now also available to enterprises in their own private NetSfere Enterprise network. Whether a workforce is remote or back on the office, NetSfere Enterprise makes communication seamless and instantaneous through mobile or desktop. NetSfere Enterprise customers can now immediately begin using the NetSfere Lifeline capability. IT administrators can create emergency broadcast channels for the entire organization or designate specific teams or departments to send targeted information. When a message is received, it clearly and effectively brings attention to the “emergency” priority, with a full screen notification as well as audible alert tones that require user attention and acknowledgement. Messages can include text, images, or locations, ensuring that all essential information can be shared.

“Survey data from 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise (VoTE): Digital Pulse, Business Reinvention & Transformation 2021 shows that many organizations have undergone significant, fundamental changes to their ways of working, IT business operations and revenue generation efforts in the past year. Organizational and operational resiliency have become a top priority post-pandemic,” said Raúl Castañón-Martinez, Senior Analyst for Workforce Collaboration at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence division. “These factors will drive market requirements for business communications and collaboration, with features such as encryption, emergency communications, enhanced 911, and safety check becoming an important differentiation for vendors.”1

NetSfere Enterprise platform was built with the enterprise in mind, offering the most holistic, secure, all-in-one communication solution on the market. Created with end-to-end encryption and full IT control, the platform is compliant with global regulations including HIPAA, GDPR and more, making it perfect for a wide variety of industries.

