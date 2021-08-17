Boston Law Firm Davis Malm Establishes Divorce & Family Law Practice

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston law firm Davis Malm announces that it has expanded its service offerings with the launch of its Divorce & Family Law practice. This new practice was formed with the arrival of prominent family lawyers Carolyn “CiCi” Van Tine and Kristine Ann Cummings . Together, this team brings decades of experience representing high-net-worth and high-profile individuals in all aspects of matrimonial law, including divorce, custody/visitation, child support, paternity, asset protection and division pre-divorce strategy planning, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and estate and probate litigation.



With over 25 years of experience in matrimonial law, Ms. Van Tine is a shareholder at Davis Malm. As a compassionate advisor and tenacious litigator, her practice is dedicated exclusively to all aspects of family law matters, including divorce, separation, custody, parenting plans, child support, alimony, asset division, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, parental relocation, paternity, modification, probate litigation, restraining orders and grandparents’ rights. She represents high-net-worth individuals involved in complex divorce and custody disputes and has tried several Hague Convention cases regarding foreign custody and divorce matters.

Ms. Cummings joins the firm as Of Counsel. She brings 15 years of family law and probate litigation experience to the firm. She represents clients in matters involving divorce, custody, child support, modifications, relocation of children out of state, paternity, contempt complaints, and grandparent visitation actions. She also handles equity actions, guardianship, and fiduciary litigation of trust and estate matters. As a Certified Financial Litigator, she routinely manages cases involving complex financial and tax issues and works with various financial experts, such as business valuation experts and real estate appraisers.

Davis Malm President Amy L. Fracassini said, “CiCi and Kristine both bring a wealth of family law knowledge and experience to the firm. With this team at the helm, we can offer clients comprehensive family services that deliver the same level of expertise and professionalism as our other practices. Both attorneys demonstrate a deep understanding of family law and exhibit a balance of compassion and passion that clients look for when navigating this complex and emotional legal area.”

The launch of the Divorce & Family Law practice marks Davis Malm’s first foray into family law and joins a diverse array of legal services which includes practices in Banking & Credit, Business, Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, Real Estate & Environmental, and Regulatory & Administrative Law.

About Davis Malm

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.

