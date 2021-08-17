InnoCaption Listed 1,017 on Inc.’s 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies with 80% Average Annual Growth Since 2017

BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCaption , a mobile app-based provider of real-time captioning of phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing, today announced their rank of 1,017 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list .

The company achieved this ranking with an average growth rate of 80% from 2017 to 2020. During that period, InnoCaption has been at the forefront of disruption and innovation with its mobile app-based phone captioning service — leading to fast-growing demand for its service. In 2020 alone, InnoCaption’s user base grew 65%.

The annual Inc. 5000 list​​ is one of the most prestigious rankings of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“It is truly an honor to be included in this ranking,” said Joe Duarte, Co-CEO at InnoCaption. “It is clear that accessible communication technologies such as our real-time captioning service for the deaf and hard of hearing community are absolutely critical during this time of uncertainty and disconnection. InnoCaption is breaking down communication barriers in our users’ personal and professional lives. Looking ahead, as our company grows, so do the conversations and connections the deaf and hard of hearing can make among their communities.”

InnoCaption’s mission is to offer the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing, a vision based on the team’s own personal experiences and passion. To address the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community during the pandemic, InnoCaption created DeskView , a powerful new feature that can provide a lifeline of communication to the millions of Americans with hearing loss who were socially distancing during the pandemic. DeskView has helped InnoCaption users with remote work, telehealth appointments and keeping in contact with family and friends when face-to-face interactions weren’t feasible. DeskView is just one way InnoCaption empowers more users and expands their reach, paving the way for inclusion in the Inc. 5000 award.

“I am so proud of the InnoCaption team for this achievement,” said Joseph Lee, Founder and Co-CEO of InnoCaption. “A lot of creativity, tenacity, and passion went into achieving this ranking. This is a huge accomplishment for everyone at InnoCaption.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

In April 2021, InnoCaption was also selected as a Gold Winner of the Stevie Awards American Business Awards for its profound impact during the pandemic. High scores were awarded for its innovation and direct improvements made to the quality of life of InnoCaption users. More recently, InnoCaption has been also nominated for the Orange County Business Journal’s Innovator of the Year Award .

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About InnoCaption

InnoCaption is the only FCC-certified caption phone service to offer real-time captioning of incoming and outgoing calls on smartphones through stenographers. InnoCaption also provides the option for captioning through best-in-class automated speech recognition (ASR) technology when users prefer not to have a live assistant during calls. Users can easily make and receive captioned calls through the InnoCaption mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android phones and tablets. This captioning service is federally funded and provided free-of-charge to people whose hearing loss makes it hard to understand phone calls.

InnoCaption is committed to offering the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The leadership team behind InnoCaption has always focused on putting the accessibility needs of users first and foremost, enabling them to drive innovation since launching the InnoCaption app in 2016.

