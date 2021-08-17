Liveops Inc. Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 142%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of on-demand virtual workforce solutions for customer service and sales, today announced their rank of 2,802 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list . The company achieved this ranking as a result of its 142% growth rate from 2017 to 2020. The annual Inc. 5000 list​​ is one of the most prestigious rankings of America's fastest-growing private companies.



“This ranking is both humbling and a true indicator of Liveops’ unique ability to disrupt the contact center industry by leveraging our unique on-demand virtual workforce model,” said Greg Hanover, Chief Executive Officer at Liveops. We’ve found that our twenty years of experience servicing clients virtually has positioned us perfectly for agility, scalability, and business continuity by leveraging remote talent with secure technology and an award-winning distance learning environment. We expect this accelerated shift to flexible work to continue, allowing us to innovate, grow, and adapt to our clients’ needs for more comprehensive virtual customer experience solutions.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Liveops provides unmatched scalability and virtual workforce solutions to global organizations with significant customer service needs. Fueled by a shifting economy and a desire for safe, flexible virtual work options, the company has seen consistent enterprise client growth, in addition to a growing network of agents via a virtual flex model. Liveops is committed to improving people’s lives by providing flexible opportunities to agents, superior and scalable talent to clients, and meaningful work to employees.

In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, Liveops has earned several recent recognitions, including: 2021 Stevie Awards Bronze Winner ; FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021; the 2020 Pillar World Awards New Hire Training and Outstanding Contractor of the Year; and, Phoenix Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work .

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual contact center offering an on-demand skilled network of onshore virtual independent contractor agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of agents, its clients and employees. Its Virtual Flex model has enabled more than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel and hospitality, and government to trust Liveops to deliver a fully scalable enterprise solution, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

