Intema Announces the Appointment of Scott Meyers as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Scott R. Meyers, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Meyers replaces Mrs. Anna Kastelorizios, who was acting as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Intema.

“We are very grateful to Anna for holding the fort down over the past year, and delighted that Scott has now agreed to join the Intema team,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Scott's extensive accounting background with multinationals and small businesses, combined with his solid, reliable and modern approach to financial management, will facilitate the effective integration and optimization of revenue generation and the profitability of our recent esports and iGaming acquisitions within Intema’s evolving ecosystem.”



Scott Meyers has over 18 years of experience in finance and accounting for large multinational firms and Canadian startups. Over the course of his career, Scott has overseen $700M+ P&Ls, managed profitability through downturns, and produced growth in stagnant businesses. Prior to joining Intema, he was Vice President of Finance of Complete Energy Solutions, a Toronto-based services company, overseeing all aspects of finance. Prior to that, he worked for companies of various sizes and sectors, including Schneider Electric for more than 13 years, where he saw increased levels of responsibilities. Scott is a CPA and has a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Illinois.



About Intema

Intema stands at the forefront of esports and iGaming with a collection of valued assets that deliver a fast-paced, diverse array of entertainment securing our leadership position in the industry. We thrive on connecting our users to gaming platforms that bring action, thrilling outcomes and endless enjoyment. And we seamlessly connect partners to our robust communities by intelligently using data to ensure maximum engagement and reward for all. Our current ecosystem includes HypeX, Advertiise, TheSMACK and eFlyerMaker. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca



About HypeX.gg

On the retail side HypeX.gg is an esports tournament and social platform. On the commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic and non-endemic advertising opportunities. HypeX has refined esports demand into three major categories of individuals: Athletes, Audience members and Content creators. By designing functionality and incentive to appeal to these three categories, HypeX creates seamless advertising opportunities for retail brands, organizations and companies. Within these engagements HypeX is able to elicit specific consumer behaviours on behalf of the brand, offering a significantly greater return on investment on their advertising budget. In addition to having 50,000 users, HypeX has run tournaments and established partnerships with over 20 different brands and organizations internationally. hypex.gg



About Advertiise

Advertiise is an advertising marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of new and unique advertising opportunities as well as existing traditional advertising inventory across all advertising mediums. It was a first-mover in peer-to-peer advertising marketplace development and continues to advance innovative measures to evolve the advertising industry via ledger-based Blockchain and AI technology. Advertiise is dedicated to the expansion and democratization of advertising opportunities on a local, regional and global level and is the 'Home of Advertising Space.' advertiise.com



About TheSMACK.gg

TheSMACK.gg is a B2B and B2C provider of esports-related products and services enabling retail brands as well as individuals, to participate in endemic and non-endemic advertising opportunities. TheSMACK.gg retail service line includes product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design. With access to a wide range of assets, we can be sure to increase your brand engagement and equity all within niche gaming demographics. TheSMACK.gg



About eFlyerMaker

eFlyerMaker is a self-serve bilingual (EN/FR) email platform that allows you to create personalized, professional and targeted email campaigns in minutes, leveraging email marketing to stay in touch with your clients. Our software meets the most demanding standards in email marketing. We fully comply with all CASL (Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations). eflyermaker.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: execution of a Definitive Agreement, any potential financing and the successful closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Proposed Transaction, including: that the Corporation's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.