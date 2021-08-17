LogMeIn Announces Partner Award Winners at North America Partner Summit

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today announced the winners recognized as top partners at the company’s North America Partner Summit. As businesses look to support long-term flexible work, the ability to implement the right technology is more important than ever. The summit recognized the contribution of LogMeIn’s partners in facilitating that shift to secure flexible work.

LogMeIn’s Partner Summit Awards recognized partners selling products such as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, GoToConnect and GoToConnect Contact Center, as well as password management tool, LastPass. The winners were selected based on 2020 sales performance and were awarded to top partners who were able to consistently identify and collaborate with customers who benefitted from the full range of LogMeIn communication and collaboration solutions to enable work from anywhere success.

“At LogMeIn we’ve built a unique portfolio of products, but we know we need great partners to truly be successful and to help our customers embrace this new way of flexible working,” said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer, LogMeIn. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize the hard work of some of our top partners at this year’s North America Partner Summit. We look forward to continuing to build these relationships and more as we grow our partner program to better serve more customers around the globe.”

Full List of Winners:

Top Performer: SHI International Group

Top Master Agent: Telarus

Top Vertical Specialist: Proton Technologies (Automotive)

Top GoToConnect Deal: Sandler Partners - Dustin Riedel

GoToConnect Contact Center Pro: ACS Cloud Partners

LastPass Sharp Seller: SHI International Corp.

Top New Partner of the Year: ASAP Software Express

For more information about LogMeIn’s current Partner Program, please visit: www.logmein.com/partners

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

