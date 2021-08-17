Axcient Announces General Availability of Local Cache for x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the general availability of Local Cache for its x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution. The combination of Local Cache and Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud provides full disaster recovery capabilities with dramatically accelerated recovery times. Local Cache builds on the existing benefits of the Axcient x360 platform, including reliability, ease of management, simple pricing, no overages or surprise bills, and industry-leading RTO speed.



“According to Forrester, in 2021 an additional 20% of firms will shift their disaster recovery operations to the cloud for some portion of business applications,” said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. “With x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, MSPs can offer best-in-class business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) without the expense and management complexity of local appliances. The addition of Local Cache offers an acceleration layer for file and bare metal restores (BMR), allowing MSPs to protect and restore data from anywhere, on any device.”

Local Cache provides a fast, affordable, and reliable way to recover data locally from a fully encrypted Local Cache using a commodity USB or NAS device. MSPs can speed up recovery operations and avoid downtime without costly appliances.

The top benefits of x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud with Local Cache include:

Accelerated file and BMR recovery

Dramatically reduced time for production failback operations

Lower costs—both for hardware and management time

Automated cache encryption

Coming later in Q3 2021: local virtualization



The addition of Local Cache builds on the breakthroughs in Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution, including:

Chain-free backup technology that eliminates the need for periodic, or manual, reseeding to dramatically reduce overhead

AirGap to separate data deletion requests from deletion mechanics so data is always protected, even in a ransomware attack.

Virtual Office to enable self-managed disaster recovery with a minutes-long RTO, and near instant virtualization in the cloud

AutoVerify to end manual backup verification by automatically virtualizing and running tests for data corruption, to ensure data is always ready to recover

Silent-installation requiring no on-site visits, server reboots, or deactivation of existing backup products

Unlimited storage and retention providing predictable billing without surprise overages or unexpected fees.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

