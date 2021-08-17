Mission Earns CRN® 2021 Fast Growth Recognition as Its AWS Managed Cloud Service Offerings Continue to Expand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.



“We are proud to continue to rank highly on the CRN Fast Growth 150, a distinction Mission has achieved every year since our founding,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “There’s no question that demand for AWS managed cloud services is increasing rapidly for startups, SMBs, and enterprises alike. Our growth is tied to the expanding breadth and depth of our services, as well as the unmatched AWS expertise that our cloud solutions architects, analysts, and engineers bring to every customer engagement. For any AWS migration, transformation, or optimization goal our customers need to achieve, Mission has the solutions to ensure AWS success throughout the cloud journey.”

Mission continues to introduce new service offerings to meet customer demand. The most recent addition, Mission Cloud Elevate , is designed to flexibly and cost-effectively scale customers’ engineering resources through a designated pod of highly collaborative and hands-on AWS experts that adapt to customers’ ever-evolving cloud requirements and initiatives. Mission Cloud Elevate joins other new services in 2021, including a dedicated data, analytics, and machine learning practice that enables customers to tap into the vast potential of their data on AWS.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”

