Nuvei Powers Sports Betting Payments for Carousel Group in the United States

English French

MONTREAL and DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announces an agreement with Carousel Group, a rapidly-growing privately-held licensed sports betting and casino operator. Through the agreement, Nuvei is powering payment transactions for Carousel Group’s flagship brand, SportsBetting.com. Launching initially in Colorado, the Company will support Carousel Group’s expansion across the U.S., as it plans to make its online sportsbook available in additional regulated markets, including Iowa, Indiana and New Jersey.



SportsBetting.com integrates Nuvei’s payment technology, benefiting from built-in compliance and fraud prevention, one-click payments, and real-time user payouts. Nuvei’s wide-ranging alternative payment methods (APMs) and support for multiple bank sponsors offers even greater payment processing flexibility. Nuvei will also provide the required expertise and innovative payment solutions for the upcoming launch of MaximBet, a strategic partnership between Carousel Group and media brand Maxim, offering a multi-platform online destination for sports and casino fans.

“We are excited to be providing Carousel Group with secure and reliable payments as we continue to grow our footprint into U.S. iGaming and sports betting. As our first pilot merchant in the U.S. regulated gaming space, we worked together closely shortly after having received state vendor approval last summer to successfully launch into the Colorado market,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Since then, not only have we expanded our payment capabilities and portfolio of APMs, but through our recent acquisition of Mazooma, we are adding exclusive product functionality, vendor registration and infrastructure to address operator requirements in any regulated U.S. state.”

“We are always looking to provide the best customer experience for our users, so partnering with Nuvei as our payment technology provider enables us to enhance the experience on our SportsBetting.com platform, further helping position Carousel Group and our brands as leaders within the gaming industry,” said Phillip Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of Carousel Group. “Having a diverse set of payment methods is critical for success in the booming regulated U.S. market and Nuvei’s technology allows us to integrate all the key providers.”

Nuvei’s Cashier simplifies how sports betting operators process payments and facilitates entry into new regulated markets via its proprietary compliance technology. Carousel Group can now choose from an array of additional services offered by Nuvei à la carte, including real-time fraud detection, risk management and instant payouts. Through a single integrated platform, Nuvei aims to maximize Carousel Group's revenue, while creating a seamless payment journey for players on SportsBetting.com and beyond.

Nuvei continues its push as the payment technology partner of choice for regulated iGaming and sports betting brands across the U.S.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group ( www.carouselgroup.net ) is a rapidly growing holding company, established in 2017, with the mission to build a global sports betting and iGaming empire in the regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group utilizes proprietary technology to offer sharp odds, high limits and a customer-first experience. The company's core values are to grow investment capital, provide job security and long-term careers for its employees while also creating a positive impact on the industry by respecting and nurturing regulation, promoting responsible gaming and practicing corporate social responsibilities. This summer, Carousel Group will launch MaximBet, offering a multi-platform destination that aims to enhance the online gaming experience for fans across sports and casino.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the potential opportunities arising from Carousel Group’s sports betting operations and expansion into additional markets. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under the “Risks Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations

PR@nuvei.com