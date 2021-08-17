Steel River Group Announces Partnership with Pakuashipi Innu Nation to Enhance the Diversification of the Local Economy

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, has announced a new partnership with Pakuashipi, an Innu community on the Lower North Shore in Quebec. Pakuashipi has been around for centuries and is one of 15 communities spread across the Lower North Shore of Quebec. It is home to a resilient, resourceful, and diverse group made up of Pakuashipi Innu, Inuit, and people of European descent.



Through the formation of a collaborative economic development vehicle, Steel River will work with Pakuashipi and neighbouring communities to identify and realize opportunities to create sustainable employment and revenue-generating possibilities for the wider region, while helping to diversify and bolster the economy of the Lower North Shore.

The unique Pakuashipi region holds ample opportunity in a variety of sectors, however, to date, diversifying the local economy has been logistically challenging because of the remoteness of the region. Steel River CEO, Trent Fequet, is a proud Inuit from the Region and knows not only the challenges the area has faced, but also the enormous potential the area possesses. Through this deeper understanding, Steel River will work collaboratively with the community to advance the cultural, social, and economic vision of Pakuashipi.

“Pakuashipi / St. Augustine River is where I grew up, and I’m very proud to be from this rugged, remote, yet diverse territory,” said Fequet. “The entire Lower North Shore holds incredible potential. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of opportunities, and I’m thrilled to bring Steel River’s programs, models, and extensive experience to the region to work through Pakuashipi as they work with the entire Lower North Shore Region to achieve their goals.”

“Mr. Fequet recognizes the immense potential of this territory and the contributions made by the Innu people,” said Gervais Malleck, Interim General Director, Innu Band Counsel of Paku Shipu. “This partnership with Steel River Group is the economic engine that will move our community and the region forward, empowering our people to sustainably utilize the vast riches of the Lower North Shore. It is with courage and determination that we strive to become the leader in the development of Nitassinan – our future depends on it.”

Steel River is excited to support and collaborate with Pakuashipi on projects that will provide sustainable opportunities and prosperity for the region. With Steel River’s Ecosystem and deep personal understanding of the community, culture, and people, this partnership has potential will ensure the long-term success of the region.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous communities on infrastructure projects to maximize Indigenous employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. Steel River Group’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Communities and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generation wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

