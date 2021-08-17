Applied Releases New Applied Marketing Automation Innovation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the latest innovation of Applied Marketing Automation. Launched in September 2020, Applied Marketing Automation enables thousands of agents to easily create and deliver targeted, informative marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects by leveraging the application’s library of more than 1,000 pieces of relevant and timely P&C and Benefits curated content. The latest features expand the types of content to ebooks and custom content, present high-value pieces of content, and direct customers back to the agent’s website, further enabling agents to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time.

Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Agencies and brokerages can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one-off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects. The application provides access to a world-class P&C and Benefits specific content library that is backed by a dedicated editorial team that ensures all assets are relevant and up to date. The application tracks all marketing-related activities produced by campaigns in the management system so front-office and back-office activities are always synced.

Features launched in 2021 include:

Custom Content : Agents can upload their unique content with the same send and reporting capabilities as Applied’s content, including sharing in campaigns, one-off emails and social media, while also gaining insight into engagement with reports and metrics.

: Agents can upload their unique content with the same send and reporting capabilities as Applied’s content, including sharing in campaigns, one-off emails and social media, while also gaining insight into engagement with reports and metrics. Expanded Content Types: Ebooks are now available in the content library, covering topics like cybersecurity and flood insurance, with the ability to apply their agency’s branding and preview before sending.

Ebooks are now available in the content library, covering topics like cybersecurity and flood insurance, with the ability to apply their agency’s branding and preview before sending. Curated What’s New Reel: As content is continually added to the library, it can be difficult to know which pieces of content are best for specific initiatives. The What’s New Reel, curated by Applied, helps bring high-value, high-impact pieces relevant to many different markets and audiences to the top of the list.

As content is continually added to the library, it can be difficult to know which pieces of content are best for specific initiatives. The What’s New Reel, curated by Applied, helps bring high-value, high-impact pieces relevant to many different markets and audiences to the top of the list. Synced Marketing with Agency’s Website: Agents can link content in a one-off or campaign email with a Read More button that will take customers to the content’s location on the agent’s website to push and track traffic to their website.

“Agencies, by trade, are very sales focused, but have lacked some of the technology needed to be more targeted and effective in sales and marketing efforts,” said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “By providing targeted, relevant and timely content to their customers and prospects, Applied Marketing Automation enables agents to be more effective salespeople and elevate their role as trusted advisors.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.