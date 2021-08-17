RateLinx Named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, recently named RateLinx to their latest Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers . Outlining the core components of freight audit and payment solutions and market considerations, the market guide contains recommendations for supply chain technology leaders in the FAP space. It is Gartner’s third consecutive publication of the guide that includes RateLinx.



RateLinx’s PayLinx freight audit and payment solution helps customers reduce costs and manual processes with freight audit automation and analytics. RateLinx’s solutions can be leveraged individually or integrated with other modules to improve insights across logistics planning, execution, tracking, and payment processes. With available Prescriptive Insights℠, managed onboarding, and enhanced data quality, RateLinx can deploy in less than 45-days and deliver a fast return on investment, helping shippers gain a competitive advantage.

"Our PayLinx solution helps our customers get control of their invoice accuracy, cost allocation, and freight spend," says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “To be named by Gartner in this latest Market Guide is a testament to the quality of our solution, collaborative approach, and strength in the market.”

Known for their TMS, track and trace, and freight invoice management capabilities, RateLinx customers are able to analyze logistics performance and optimize strategies in their global transportation network, from shipment to invoice—all in one place. Equipped with the complete picture and context, customers are able to reduce costs, optimize inventory allocations, and improve customer satisfaction.

RateLinx has been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last twelve years, is one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 and 2020, and most recently recognized as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021 by SupplyChainBrain .

RateLinx was previously named in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems and the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions .

Gartner, Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, Brian Whitlock, June 28, 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, 30 March 2021, Bart DeMuynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West

Gartner, Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions, [Simon Tunstall, 2 February 2021]

Gartner, Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, [Bart De Muynck, 25 February 2020 ]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

Contact: