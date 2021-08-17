Leading Payment Processor VizyPay Makes Inc. 5000 List

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning leader in payment processing for small businesses across the U.S., has earned the ranking of number 45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, an annual look at the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, placing them in the top 1% nationally with an impressive growth rate of 8000% since its founding in 2017. The company, which celebrated its milestone of $1B is payments processed in October 2020, is now the fastest-growing private company in Iowa and is on track to surpass $2B in payments processed by the end of 2021.



The bootstrapped company has installed more than 9,500 merchants across the U.S. since its inception and has seen exponential growth in four short years, now employing 58 full-time employees and over 724 independent contractors. The company plans to hire another 15+ employees this year as it opens its new flagship headquarters in Waukee, Iowa in September.

“At VizyPay we pride ourselves on being a transparent company in an industry traditionally known for being deceitful and believe that our culture is what ultimately drives our success,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and Co-Founder of VizyPay. “It was a huge risk starting this company with no outside investment but making the 2021 Inc. 5000 list in our fourth year of business is validation of our position as a leading fintech company and a testament to our team and the hard work they put in everyday to bring value and savings to our merchants across the United States.”

The company’s success is due in-part to its constant innovation and development of proprietary technology and programs to better support its customers. It’s unique Cash Discount Program, which has saved merchants more than $16M to-date, is now accessible to all merchants, regardless of whether they’re a VizyPay customer or not, through the Cash Discount app for Clover point of sale (POS) systems. In April 2021, VizyPay launched the VizyPOS App for PAX Technology point-of-sales (POS) systems which offers robust capabilities that allow merchants to manage all sales aspects within their business and addresses major industry pain points, including the lack of data analytics and split tender options for cash discounting.

“As former small business owners we’ve witnessed first-hand the lack of technology available to independently-owned SMBs, so we’ve made it our mission to provide simple technology that works for these merchants- whether they are a VizyPay customer or not,” said VizyPay’s Co-Founder, Frank Pagano. “We’ve built our company around honesty and the highest level of customer service, striving to build programs that help small business owners succeed. We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing payment processing companies in the industry today and proud that these efforts all tie back to the support we are providing SMB’s across the United States.”

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

