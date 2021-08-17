The INFINITE in Montreal: a World Premiere

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of THE INFINITE virtual reality experience, PHI , Felix & Paul Studios , Tourisme Montréal , and their many partners are joining forces to turn Montreal into the must-visit destination of summer and fall 2021. Several packages including accommodation and discounts in restaurants and cultural institutions throughout the city are being offered in conjunction with the experience, so visitors can take advantage of the famous attractions of the most European city in America.



THE INFINITE: AS CLOSE TO SPACE AS YOU CAN GET

It's your turn to travel to space with THE INFINITE, an exceptional and grandiose immersive experience presented in a world premiere in Montreal. You will be literally transported into space alongside David St-Jacques as, side by side with astronauts, you get to visit the International Space Station (ISS) , admire the Earth from space and even space walk outside the station!

Created by Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio in collaboration with TIME Studio, THE INFINITE features exclusive content from the series Space Explorers: The ISS Experiences — the largest media project ever produced in space, recently nominated for an Emmy® in the Outstanding Interactive Program category. The numerous Emmy® awards received by Felix & Paul Studios year after year have made it the world leader, one of the city's cultural icons and a long-time partner of PHI.

The media has praised THE INFINITE as a "perfectly delightful" experience that offers "a breathtaking view." Bill Brownstein of Montreal daily The Gazette writes: "I’ve embarked on some wild trips over the years, some even on conventional modes of transport. But never anything remotely close to the virtual voyage undertaken in THE INFINITE, the ultimate immersive experience that brings visitors as close as most mere mortals will ever get to outer space — without falling into it. (...) Holy Obi-Wan Kenobi!” A not-to-be-missed event, THE INFINITE is presented in world premiere at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal until the end of fall, before heading to Houston, Texas, home of NASA's Astronaut Program.

VACATION PACKAGES: EVEN YOUR STAY WILL BE OUT OF THIS WORLD!

Powered by BIXI



In addition to the exhibition, spectators can take advantage of a multitude of tourist offers to transform their visit to Montréal into a one-of-its-kind dream vacation. Hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and cultural institutions have joined forces to offer exciting promotions so that tourists can make the most of their stay and enjoy the many attractions of the city.

Take advantage of a discounted night's stay in one of Old Montréal Experience hotels with the cost of admission to the experience. Claim amazing offers to relax in the most beautiful terraces of Old Montréal, and bike around the city with one of the 2,000 BIXI accesses offered for the duration of your stay. It is without doubt the Lachine Canal is one of the most beautiful bike paths in Canada, offering an easy ride for everyone that circulates between green spaces, heritage buildings, restaurants and cafés with designs that are representative of our beautiful city!

This promotional program, with its major offers and discounts, is made possible thanks to the financial support of Tourisme Montréal and the Government of Quebec.

PRACTICAL DETAILS

THE INFINITE is presented at the Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal.

Tickets and opening hours

These prices are valid from September 6 to October 31 only.

Adult: $29,99 - $50

Student (13+): $20,99 - $35

65 years +: $24,99$ - $42

Children (8 to 12 years old): $10-$12

Group (10 or more): $35

Season ticket (unlimited visits)

Adult: $79,99$

Student: $59,99$

65 years +: $69,99

Family Package: With the purchase of 4 or more tickets, get a 20% discount on general admission tickets (Adult & 65 years+).

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11 am to 8 pm

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm

These offers will be active from August 27th. Enjoy these discounts and subscribe with this link.

TICKETS: theinfiniteexprience.com

#TheInfiniteExperience

A safe and unique experience - THE INFINITE team has implemented extensive COVID-19 safety measures in order to protect the health and well-being of visitors and staff. Ultraviolet and ozone cleaning stations will be used on-site and are capable of sanitizing over 16 VR headsets at once in 40 seconds.

A SPECIAL THANK YOU

PARTNERS OF THE PROJECT





This project was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Fonds de maintien des actifs stratégiques en tourisme de Tourisme Montréal, with the financial participation of the Quebec government.



FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, creating unparalleled, highly engaging and inspired virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences worldwide. Felix & Paul Studios produces groundbreaking immersive experiences, including collaborations with world-renowned leaders and performers such as NASA, SpaceX, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton, Eminem, Wes Anderson, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray and many others. Their studios have worked with existing premium franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild and Isle of Dogs, etc.) and produced original content like The Space Explorers series, Traveling While Black, MIYUBI, the Nomads series, Strangers with Patrick Watson and The Confessional series. With the next season of Space Explorers: The ISS Experience pending, Felix & Paul Studios has become the only media company in the world recognized as an “Official Implementation Partner” by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

TIME STUDIOS

TIME Studios is the EMMY® Award-winning television and film division of TIME, the global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 90 million around the world. Built on the foundation of TIME's award-winning visual journalism, which has earned over 52 major awards and nominations in the last seven years, as well as 577 million video streams across all platforms in 2019, TIME Studios harnesses the access and authority of one of the world's most trusted and respected brands to bring premium truth-based programming to television and film around the world, while continuing to push the boundaries of journalism and visual storytelling through new cutting-edge mediums including virtual reality and augmented reality.

PHI

Founded and directed by Phoebe Greenberg and based in Montreal, Canada, PHI is a multidisciplinary organization positioned at the intersection of art, film, music, design and technology. Offering a panoramic perspective of radical ideas focused on collective experience, social impact, and audience interactivity, PHI is committed to future generations of art consumption.

PHI consists of the PHI Centre, PHI Studio, artist-in-residence programs, and PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art. Through eclectic programming and a strong emphasis on content creation, PHI fosters unexpected encounters between artists and audiences.

Public relations:

Myriam Achard

Chief, New Media Partnerships and PR

Tel.: 514 779-8868 • machard@phi.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b5eb2ec-b13b-4ae5-bb42-7bc21627c6cc