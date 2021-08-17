Global Pest Control Market Expected to Beat $31,782.1 Million, Increasing at 4.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [237 pages] Report by Research Dive with Great Business Opportunity

New York, USA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report on the global pest control market to its repository. The report states that the market is projected to gather $31,782.1 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. This study delivers detailed insights into the present lookout and future perspective of the global market. The report is drafted by proficient market analysts and guarantees to be a dependable source of statistics and comprehensive market insights for new players, investors, stakeholders, leading market players, shareholders, etc.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the growth of the global pest control market. Government bodies have implemented strict lockdown of businesses and industries and imposed restrictions on transportation activities; this has caused disruptions in the manufacturing of pesticides and their supply chains in several regions. However, after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the need for pest control services mainly in commercial and residential areas is expected to rise, which is likely to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The growth of the global pest control market is mainly attributed to the significant rise in the occurrence of pest-caused diseases including Zika virus, influenza, dengue, chikungunya, and others. Moreover, increasing applications of advanced technologies, such as internet of things (IoT), to keep an eye on the agricultural fields and lands by using pheromone dispensers with camera-equipped pest traps, automated insect monitoring systems, and sensors, is likely to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth all through the forecast period. However, stringent guidelines and protocols to acquire certification for pest control production is projected to deter the growth of the market.

The report segments the global pest control market into pest type, control type, end user, and region.

Insects Pest Control Sub-Segment to be at a Lead Position

The insects pest control sub-segment of the pest type segment is anticipated to lead the market by surpassing $11,008.7 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly due to the rising concerns about vector borne ailments among people in several regions.

Chemical Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

The chemical sub-segment of the control type segment is expected to hold a leading position in the market by rising with a CAGR of 4.4% in the estimated period. This growth is majorly because of the surging preference for chemical control methods as they are efficient as well as affordable for eradicating pests.

Commercial Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The commercial sub-segment of the end user segment is anticipated to be at the leading position and surpass $11,012.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is majorly because of the increasing requirement for pest control products & services from the commercial sector to maintain a safer and hygiene environment in commercial places.

North America Region to lead the Global Market

The report scrutinizes the global pest control market across numerous regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Among these, the North America region market is estimated to dominate the global market by gathering $9,610.9 million in the projected period.

The growth of this region market is primarily because of the fueling need for pest control products & services in this region from the both the residential and commercial sectors to avert property destruction due to pests.

Major Players in the Market:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Syngenta

• Corteva

• Rollins, Inc.

• The Terminix International

• UPL

• FMC Corporation

• ADAMA Ltd

• Rentokil Initial plc

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in May 2021, SenesTech, Inc., a foremost fertility management firm, launched a new brand campaign, "The Pest Control Difference" featuring ContraPest® which is transforming pest management by targeting rodent reproduction.

