Brandon Hall Group to Study Talent Acquisition Challenges and Opportunities in VUCA World

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a Talent Acquisition Benchmarking Survey that will provide a big-picture look at TA. From sourcing through onboarding, Brandon Hall Group will examine the criticality of organizations’ practices and how effectively they implement them.

“This research will look at historical markers of success, find out what top-performing organizations are doing to make full use of emerging technologies, and see what challenges organizations are facing,” Brandon Hall Group Principal Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition Analyst Cliff Stevenson said. “Creating a fairer, data-driven approach to finding talent has two effects — it both gives employers a more accurate view of potential employees but also gives candidates a feeling of fairness which will spread, and create a better employer brand for early adopters of this method.

“Having a formal talent acquisition technology strategy and roadmap, predictive analytics, organizational skills, TA project and time management, strategic planning and execution, and data science techniques are all critical skills in a successful TA professional,” Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke added.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RTX53BG. Those who complete the survey and provide their email will receive a summary report of the results after data is cleaned and analyzed, and gain immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group Strategy Brief, How to Connect the Essential Elements of Talent Acquisition.

