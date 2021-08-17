Datawiza AMaaS Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , a pioneer in cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), today announced availability of Datawiza AMaaS in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Datawiza customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform helps companies implement Zero Trust architecture by providing a no-code/low-code solution to connect applications and services to Azure AD . The combined solution enables Single Sign-on (SSO) and Multifactor Authentication (MFA), and supports policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes, such as group, role, IP, or browser. Azure customers are using the Datawiza Platform to migrate applications from legacy identity systems (e.g., SiteMinder, NetIQ, Oracle Access Manager) to Azure AD without having to rewrite applications. Azure customers are also using the no-code/low-code Datawiza Platform to integrate their new apps and APIs to Azure AD so their developers don't have to learn advanced authentication protocols (OIDC/SAML), and master the SDKs for different programing languages (e.g., JAVA, .Net, Python) to write the Azure AD integration code. With Datawiza’s one-click application integration, Azure customers are reducing the time and engineering effort required to achieve a secure Zero Trust architecture by 10X.

“Our best-in-class, cloud-delivered AMaaS dramatically reduces the time, cost and effort required to migrate applications to Azure AD and achieve SSO, MFA and the ability to enforce fine-grained access control policies,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “The availability of Datawiza on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace makes it even easier and faster for our customers to achieve the Zero Trust environment they require to keep their data safe and protect their employees, customers and partners.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the Datawiza solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To get a free trial of Datawiza’s cloud-delivered AMaaS, visit the Datawiza website .

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit www.Datawiza.com

