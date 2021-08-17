Liberty Bank Selects Vena as their Integrated Business Planning Solution Provider

Middletown, Connecticut, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Middletown, Conn. August 17, 2021) Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut announced today that it has signed a contract with Vena, a leading cloud-native corporate performance platform, to be the Bank’s integrated business planning solution provider.

Vena Complete Planning brings people, departments, processes, and source systems into a single analytical and collaborative solution that leverages the familiarity and flexibility of a native Excel interface. With Vena, businesses can power FP&A, business-wide planning and more with process automation, unified data, and the grid they know. They can also grow and scale faster with best-practice solutions purpose-built to meet specific business and industry requirements.

Liberty Bank, recently named by Forbes Magazine as the 2021 Best-in-State Bank in Connecticut, searched for a partner to provide a robust planning solution delivering enterprise-level scalability, an improved internal control environment and a common, intuitive interface to allow rapid adoption across the Bank.

“We were looking for a business partner that truly understood the unique aspects of banking. Vena stood out from the rest by bringing pre-packaged banking solutions to the table that we were able to easily customize for our product set and driver based planning requirements,” said Paul Young, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. “We also wanted a solution provider with broader capabilities as we look to build out a full end-to-end performance management system. Vena checked all the boxes and we’re excited about the partnership that will provide immediate benefits as we head into our planning season.”

“We conducted a thorough review of our budgeting, forecasting and reporting needs. We were looking for a strategic partner who can help us streamline our current processes, and grow with us as we execute our strategic plan. Vena’s banking industry knowledge, coupled with its easy to use and intuitive Excel interface, was the clear choice for Liberty Bank,” said Jeff Culp, Senior Vice President & Head of Financial Planning & Analysis.

“Banks and credit unions deal with many unique industry challenges, and they need resilience and agility built into their planning processes so they can scale and grow in the face of today’s quickly-changing market conditions,” said Vena Chief Executive Officer, Hunter Madeley. "We are excited to partner with Liberty Bank and help them power their plan to grow with Vena Complete Planning and best practice solutions built for banking.”

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the country. With more than $7 billion in assets, Liberty has 62 banking offices across Connecticut. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.liberty-bank.com.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™ their businesses. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,000 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

