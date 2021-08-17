Corvee Ranked #2998 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee , a software and solutions company serving tax, accounting and financial advising firms, today announces the company has been ranked #2998 on the Annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies with a three-year sales growth of 128%.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This recognition by Inc. 5000 further validates that bringing our first-of-its-kind tax planning software to the tax industry was something that was much needed,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee. “Our goal has always been to help tax professionals increase revenue and bring value-added services to their clients. Our tax planning software allows accounting and tax professionals to scan their clients’ tax returns, collect vital information via custom individual and business questionnaires, analyze estimated tax savings across multiple entities and multiple years and prepare tax plan proposals and plans for their clients – all within a matter of minutes. We are honored to be named on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This last year has been especially hard for small businesses and knowing our products were able to help them strategize and use tax savings to further invest in and sustain their businesses when they needed it most is very rewarding.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

For more information on Corvee, visit www.corvee.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company’s flagship product, Corvee Tax Planning software, quickly and efficiently provides firms a sophisticated but simple tool to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and streamline client collaboration. Connect with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Corvee

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753