Coveo Becomes ServiceNow Built on Now™ Certified

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo, a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that Coveo for ServiceNow has been certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program.



Driven by AI, Coveo for ServiceNow helps to create interactions and search results that are tailored to the needs of users, which can directly affect speed to resolution for customers and employees alike. Coveo for ServiceNow has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program, an application monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for customers across industries.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Coveo extends the ServiceNow platform by surfacing virtually any content, including off-platform, and helps to stitch together the user journey, learning from every interaction to make the next one more relevant.

Relevant content resides virtually everywhere. However, with such an array of disparate sources, it can often be difficult to know where to go to find certain content. Coveo securely indexes almost any cloud and on-premise source with pre-built and maintained connectors. This means customers, employees, and agents can easily access the most relevant content without ever leaving the ServiceNow Now Platform.

“Our work with ServiceNow helps to ensure that every interaction counts. ServiceNow allows users to deeply digitize and integrate workflows and Coveo allows users to broadly combine application content sources with contextually-driven recommendations and purpose-built AI to power the intelligent experiences that we believe employees have come to expect,” said Marie-Michele Caron, SVP of Alliances and Channel at Coveo.

Interested to learn more? Watch our recent Coveo for ServiceNow State of the Union. In this on-demand webinar, Intuit, ServiceNow and Coveo unlock key insights for ServiceNow partners to understand how AI-powered search and recommendations can help customers create impactful, relevant experiences that transform employee, agent, and self-service practices. Click here for the on-demand webinar or join us at Relevance 360 September 8-10th.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store , OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88adb286-032c-48ce-b317-a00d235aeac8