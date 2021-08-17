MCMASTER UNIVERSITY CONTINUING EDUCATION JOINS D2L WAVE AS AN EDUCATION PARTNER

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L and McMaster University Continuing Education announced today their partnerships in D2L Wave.

McMaster Continuing Education is one of the first educational partners to join D2L Wave, a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions like McMaster University.

McMaster is recognized as one of the top 15 research universities in Canada and ranked 14th in the world. It offers one of Canada’s largest and leading continuing education programs. Professionals can take flexible pathways to career success through online academic certificate and diploma programs, professional development education, and corporate training. Programs are adapted to fit the unique needs of professionals based on their experience, where:

Junior and mid-career employees can work toward a certificate or diploma over time

Senior employees can immediately jump into advanced course offerings.

“McMaster is a university with impact and a rich history of helping to improve people’s lives and build a brighter future for everyone,” says Dr. Lorraine Carter, Director of McMaster Continuing Education. “Through excellence in teaching and learning and program development, we are focused on advancing the health and well-being of our society – in our community and around the world. By partnering with D2L Wave, we can inspire even more lifelong learning achievements and ensure that professionals and companies have the skills they need to succeed today, and in the future.”

“D2L is doing its part to transform the future of education and partnering alongside an educational leader like McMaster Continuing Education is one more rewarding aspect of our mission,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “McMaster University is the perfect fit for our D2L Wave Education Partner network. They have elevated and designed continuing education in a way that returning students can see immediate impact from their upskilling. We’re already seeing how popular their programs are within D2L Wave’s catalog of courses, and that is a credit to the quality and prestige of their institution. It is exciting to work with this trusted partner to realize a new future of professional development in the corporate environment.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com.

MCMASTER UNIVERISTY CONTINUING EDUCATION

McMaster University Continuing Education has inspired people to discover and achieve through lifelong learning since 1931. As one of Canada’s largest and leading providers of continuing education for adult learners, McMaster Continuing Education’s purpose is to develop and realize both individuals and society’s potential by providing the education to thrive in today’s dynamic world.

