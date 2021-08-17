Inc. Magazine Names Payrix as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

New York, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Payrix is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Embedded financial services like Payrix have driven a full-scale digital transformation of the payments industry, creating new opportunities where payments and software meet. In the past year, Payrix has expanded its geographic footprint and product set, while ensuring client success and growing functional areas of the business.

“This recognition is proof that we grow when our clients grow. I can’t help but look out at the exponential growth that lies ahead in the market, given we’ve signed 50% of our existing clients within the last six months,” Eric Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of Payrix. “We are so proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing to use the value of the payment facilitator model to take vertical software businesses to new heights.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Payrix is the trusted embedded payments technology partner for vertical software businesses. Designed for growth and scalability, Payrix provides an end-to-end payment facilitation platform and white-glove approach that includes a payfac as a service model to get clients quickly up and running, as well as a payment infrastructure as a service model for registered payment facilitators. Ranking alongside the nation’s fastest-growing private companies is a major achievement for Payrix and speaks volumes to the interest software providers have in creating a more seamless payments experience for merchants, while unlocking additional revenue streams.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Payrix

Payrix is a passionate team of payments and software experts who provide vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation, and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers’ lives easier.

Payrix is a privately-held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

For more information visit payrix.com.

