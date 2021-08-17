The FinovateFall Conference Marks Finovate’s Return to In-Person Events

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Fino v ateFall returns to New York’s Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel on Sept. 13-15, 2021. Following a year of remote events, Finovate’s conference series will present attendees with an invaluable opportunity to reconnect face-to-face with the fintech community and plot a course for the future. A digital-only access option will continue to be available for attendees seeking to join the conference on a virtual basis.



While 2020 may be behind us, the impact of the pandemic and its fallout have forever altered the financial sphere and the technology that supports it. At FinovateFall, attendees will be able to witness the fintech industry’s response to the changes in the global economy, along with the innovations in customer experience, regtech, insurtech, proptech, healthtech, wealthtech, security, identity, biometrics, blockchain, crypto, investment, onboarding, open banking, digital banking, lending, payments and more.

This year’s event will feature more than 90 expert speakers, who will participate in a series of enlightening roundtable discussions addressing some of the most pertinent topics in today’s fintech universe. Topics will include, “The Synergistic Intersection of Community Banks, Fintechs and SMEs”; “How Financial Services Companies Can Play a Key Role Helping Clients on their ESG & Climate Change Journeys”; “What Next for Neobanks?”; and “Combating Financial Crime,” among various others.

Furthermore, the conference will also feature over 50 carefully selected companies that will showcase their latest financial services technology via product demos, seeking to present the latest in fintech solutions to a live audience in real-time.

However, and in times of unprecedented change, making new connections is vital. In addition to the various keynote addresses, investor roundtables and new product demonstrations, the FinovateFall conference’s unique high-impact networking sessions provide attendees with the chance to easily connect with an impressive group of more than 1,000 senior decision-makers – with over half hailing from major financial institutions. With Finovate’s smart matchmaking tool making it easier than ever to search, find and engage with the people who can move business forward, conference delegates will be able to engage in the manner that best suits them.

The FinovateFall event will also continue the newest addition to Finovate’s conference series, the Startup Booster program. Designed to support startup founders and employees and in recognition of the many roles held by them, FinovateFall will provide qualifying attendees with discounted entry and unlimited networking opportunities, in a bid to help emerging companies embark on the next stage of their corporate journey.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://www.nnw.fm/FinovateFal l 2021 .

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit h t tps://finovate.com .

Contact Finovate

www.finovateawards.com

awards@finovate.com