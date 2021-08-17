Global Neurodiagnostics Market Size to Surpass $12.89 Billion by 2030; IVD segment Would Cite the Fastest CAGR of 7.8%

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Neurodiagnostics Market was estimated at $6.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $12.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10661



Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements in neurodiagnostics drive the growth of the global neurodiagnostics market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations impede the growth to some extent. However, high market growth potential in the developing countries has been beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

Rise in the focus of clinics & hospitals in setting up COVID-19 specific intensive care units (ICUs) along with temporary deferment of neuro-diagnostics devices production and manufacturing sites in the affected regions impacted the global neurodiagnostics market negatively.

However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a gradual pace, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global neurodiagnostics market is analyzed across product, condition, end user, and region. By product, the diagnostic & imaging systems segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Simultaneously, the In vitro diagnostics segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10661



By condition, the neuro degenerative diseases segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost till 2030. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the study period.

By geography, North America generated the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2030 . The other provinces analyzed through the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global neurodiagnostics market report include Canon, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN N.V., Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC, Philips Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Siemens AG. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Contrast Media Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Medical Goggles Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Ligation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Bronchoscopy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Digital Health Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

﻿