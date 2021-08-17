Advanced Aerial Mobility Market to Garner $110.02 Billion by 2035: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global advanced aerial mobility market is estimated to garner $16.81 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $110.02 billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2025 to 2035. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive scenarios.

Changing urban mobility outlook and surge in demand for time-efficient delivery service drive the growth of the global advanced aerial mobility market. However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and stringent regulations for aviation license hinder the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities and research and development activities of advanced aerial mobility were halted due to lockdown measures taken by governments of many countries, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market has started reviving as the government bodies have issued relaxations over lockdown regulations.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced aerial mobility market based on mode of operation, end use, propulsion type, and region.

Based on mode of operation, the piloted segment is estimated to hold the highest share in 2025, holding more than three-fourths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 25.0% from 2025 to 2035.

Based on end use, the cargo segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global advanced aerial mobility market , and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the passenger segment is estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 24.4% from 2025 to 2035.

Based on region, Europe is projected to garner the largest share in 2025, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2035. In addition, the region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global advanced aerial mobility market analyzed in the research include AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Flytrex, Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, and Zipline.

