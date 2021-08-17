Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Is Expected to Reach $2.60 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Contrast Media Injectors Market was estimated at 1.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and rise in unhealthy lifestyle drive the growth of the global contrast media injectors market. On the other hand, high cost of contrast media injectors, consumables, and accessories impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for MRI scans is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to slowdown of elective surgical procedures and medical examinations in order to break off the chain and conserve health care resources for COVID-19 patients. This, in turn, gave way to a steep decline in demand for contrast media injectors that are used to control contrast material prior to diagnostic imaging techniques, such as CT or MRI scans.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is expected to get back to normally.

The global contrast media injectors market is analyzed across product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the consumables segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The region, furthermore, is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces analyzed through the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global contrast media injectors market report include Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Guerbet Group, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, Medtron AG, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd., Bayer HealthCare LLC; APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

