Consumer Insights Platform QualSights Ranks No. 282 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1659%

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine announced that QualSights, a Chicago-based consumer insights platform, is No. 282 on its annual list of fastest growing private-companies in the US. They earned rank no. #39 and #12 on the list of fastest growing software companies and fastest growing companies based in Illinois, respectively. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.



QualSights is an immersive insights platform that provides companies a dramatically faster and cost-effective way to generate deeper, more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world. As the first and only truly integrated solution to seamlessly support multiple research methodologies, QualSights helps brands stay on top of consumer needs, capturing and socializing them efficiently across markets and cross-functional teams. Its intuitive research technology is utilized by companies of all sizes and across industries, including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, personal care, retail, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Since its inception, QualSights has helped many Fortune 500 brands successfully refine their messaging, develop countless innovative products and develop a stronger understanding of their target consumer.

“QualSights is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 after overcoming numerous obstacles and a year of uncertainty. Our hard-working team, cutting-edge insights technology and customer-focused approach allowed us to be trusted partners to our clients over the years,” said Nihal Advani, CEO and founder of QualSights. “We’re excited to continue on this extraordinary trajectory and look forward to bringing even more innovative solutions to help brands unearth deep, authentic insights in record time.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among all of the companies that made the Inc. 5000 list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About QualSights:

QualSights is an insights technology platform that provides brands, agencies and consulting firms the ability to generate deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world, in a dramatically faster and cost-effective way. Using proprietary technology, companies can remotely observe and interact with consumers as they shop for, use or consume products in their natural environment.

QualSights is the first and only truly integrated solution that seamlessly supports multiple research methodologies, blending the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to offering a variety of options to capture data, QualSights helps expedite analysis by providing a powerful suite of AI tools that make it easy to find and present the insights that matter.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .