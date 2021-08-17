Naperville, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimberly Sutherland Promoted to Senior Vice President of RealManage Illinois

RealManage announced today the promotion of Kimberly Sutherland, PCAM®, to Senior Vice President for its Illinois market.

Kimberly Sutherland joined the RealManage family in June of 2017 through an acquisition of Rowell, Inc. She embodied the leadership abilities that quickly earned her the title of Director of Community Association Management and then in 2019 she was promoted to Vice President of Operations. With the tremendous success in her role and taking on the operations of one of RealManage’s largest markets she Kimberly was promoted yet again to Senior Vice President over RealManage Illinois.

“Having a passion for continuous improvement,” states Kimberly Sutherland, “I am excited to use my experience to promote process development, establish best practices, and I am dedicated to the strong development of our Illinois team to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional customer service to our clients.”

While serving on her own association board of directors, the opportunity presented itself for Kimberly to join Rowell (now RealManage) as an on-site community manager. Since 2008, Kimberly has not looked back as she enjoys educating board members and assisting them in making decisions for the betterment of their communities. Kimberly enjoys watching communities transform through large-scale projects and takes pride in knowing she helped in guiding them through the process. Being well prepared is within her nature as she makes sure her boards have relevant information promptly so that they can make well-informed decisions.

Kimberly is also a holder of the highest designation from Community Association Institute, Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). Kimberly was the 3,000th Community Manager to have received this designation. In 2014 Kimberly received the CAI – Illinois Rising Star Award, in 2018 she was awarded the Olympus Award from the local chapter and is currently the Co-Chair of the CAI Golf Committee.

Sandra Vela Mora, states, “Kimberly has surpassed all expectations and is a perfect illustration of a leader who shows up and proves herself every day. Her dedication to our clients, our teams, and our core values are without limits and we are honored to have her as a leader for our RealManage Family of Brands.”



About RealManage



RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

