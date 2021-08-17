Command Alkon Expands Leadership Team with Addition of New CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is proud to announce the addition of Jeff Newlin to the Senior Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Jeff will lead Command Alkon’s global sales and marketing functions and develop, refine, and execute on the company’s growth strategy to achieve revenue goals.



“For over 40 years, we’ve built a world-class velocity marketing and sales organization that works hand-in-hand with our dedicated customer success and support teams,” said Phil Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “As CRO, Jeff will oversee and further align the operations of these great teams and identify new opportunities to augment our growth. Jeff brings over thirty years of technology industry experience, including extensive work with SaaS products and leading top performance sales organizations on a global basis. His extensive experience and proven leadership will be a strong addition to the team, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Prior to Command Alkon, Jeff served as the Global Vice President of Sales at CyberArk, responsible for the global go-to-market strategy and operational leadership of their mid-enterprise business segment. He joined CyberArk via its acquisition of Idaptive.

At Idaptive, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Channels responsible for defining and executing the growth strategy while building and leading the global sales and channel organizations. Jeff brings years of experience in integrating and aligning strategies for B2B products and services for various companies, ranging from venture-backed startups to PE-owned growth-stage companies.

Newlin holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Technology from Purdue University.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 616-9952

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4160379d-c949-438a-8647-9f78c6fd5818