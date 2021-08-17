Freestar lands on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List for its Third Year in a Row

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it has earned another spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S, for the third year in a row coming in at No. 807. Its three-year revenue growth rate of 601% allowed the company to be one of only two companies in the last fifteen years to stay in the top 1,000 each year after earning a No. 1 ranking.



“I am so proud of the resilience our team has continued to show in the face of the uncertainty that was thrown at all of us in the past year. Remaining in the top 1,000 for the third year in a row is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team exemplifying our core values every day,” said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar. “Our commitment to providing world-class customer service and a continually growing suite of products has us poised to continue our growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, Freestar has continued to show consistent growth adding over 100 new partners and 25 employees in 2021 alone. Having seen great success helping midsize to enterprise publishers optimize revenue on desktop and mobile web, the company’s push into in-app monetization has been a natural extension of its yield optimization expertise. In addition, Freestar continues to see great success helping e-commerce sites grow their revenue by thoughtfully weaving advertising into their websites.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email marketing@freestar.com.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar’s ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 50% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Goveo

Director, PR Freestar

lauren.goveo@freestar.com

602.320.5613