ACT Fleet Forum Announces New Clean Fleet Education, Opens Membership to Public Sector and Small Fleets

Santa Monica, California, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, organizers of the ACT Fleet Forum announced the year’s upcoming programming on cutting-edge technology and opened membership to new participating fleets. Public sector and small fleets that have begun adopting clean technologies including propane, compressed natural gas (CNG), battery-electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and renewable fuels are now eligible to join large national fleets including Penske Transportation Solutions, Amazon, Walmart, J.B. Hunt, and Schneider.

An industry-leading educational initiative for early adopters to share best practices in clean transportation technologies, the ACT Fleet Forum provides member fleets education via webinars, workshops, and in-person site visits year-round. Facilitated by clean transportation consulting firm Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the ACT Fleet Forum is an extension of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event.

Member fleets will participate in discussions and previews of the following clean technology topics in 2021 and early 2022:

August 2021

Inductive Charging: Where it's Viable Today

Learn from leading technology developer, Momentum Dynamics, and users on the current state of inductive charging and results from first installations.

October 2021

New Opportunities for Electric TRUs

Hear why eTRUs are developing so rapidly and what results fleets are seeing with their pilots.

November 2021

Making BEVs Work Outside of California Workshop (Newark, NJ)

Visit fleets in New Jersey that are deploying charging and battery-electric vehicles for MD and HD applications.

January 2022

Using Renewable Diesel When Alternative Fuel Vehicles Won't Work

Discuss with current users and providers of renewable diesel on its performance and ways to procure it cost effectively around North America.

February 2022

Reality of Renewable Hydrogen Today and Tomorrow

Talk with leading developers of renewable hydrogen and fleet customers on the state and future of this technology.

March 2022

Visit to a Near-Zero Emission Facility Workshop (Modesto, CA)

Visit one of the country’s first near-zero fleet facilities with technologies from Tesla, BYD, ChargePoint, and more.

Markets for Battery Reuse and Resale

Discuss current and developing resale opportunities for vehicle batteries with a leading reseller.

April 2022

Making Microgrids Work: Update from Early Adopters

See how leading fleets are using onsite storage and electricity generation to reduce charging costs and increase fleet resilience.

May 2022

First Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Deployments Workshop (Long Beach, CA)

Join the first fleets to pilot hydrogen and their technology partners to understand its performance and state of development.



Fleet members gain exclusive access to regular updates on upcoming funding opportunities, analysis on the latest policy landscape, and recorded educational sessions and fleet-only best practice discussions via a web portal built exclusively for ACT Fleet Forum members.

“Technology within clean transportation moves swiftly. At Schneider, we have worked to develop solutions to many of the challenges that fleets face when implementing and scaling advanced vehicle technologies,” said Rob Reich, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, Schneider. “The insight that we can both share, and acquire, through ACT Fleet Forum gives all fleet members the collective opportunity to make strides towards their sustainable transportation goals.”

The ACT Fleet Forum enables fleet operators the opportunity to stay at the cutting edge of advanced clean vehicle technologies. By joining, member fleets gain access to exclusive peer-to-peer conversations and learning opportunities with the industry’s most innovative and progressive fleets. The Forum brings together North America’s top commercial fleet operators to share their own learnings from and insight into staying ahead of impending regulations, securing lucrative funding opportunities, deploying zero-emission technologies, and implementing renewable fuels.

“As an innovative company and industry leader, J.B. Hunt is passionate about being on the forefront of technological advancements that will help our industry become more sustainable,” said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. “Across the industry, we are all on the same page and striving to do the right thing. Events like the ACT Fleet Forum allow us to come together and have the conversations that will ultimately result in action, creating a more sustainable world for all.”

Leading fleets that have participated in ACT Fleet Forum include:

Amazon, Inc.

Ability Tri-Modal Transportation Services

Bimbo Bakeries

C&S Wholesale Grocers

EVO Transportation & Energy

International Motor Freight (IMF)

J.B. Hunt Transport

Matheson Trucking

NFI Industries

Penske Transportation Solutions

PepsiCo

Pitt Ohio

Port Authority New York New Jersey

Ruan Transportation Management Systems

UPS

US Foods

Schneider

Sysco

Total Transportation Services, Inc.

Walmart

Waste Management

“As a founding member of ACT and early adopter of natural gas trucks, Matheson Trucking Inc. is dedicated to supporting a high level of sustainability throughout our industry,” said Mark Matheson, CEO & president, Matheson Trucking Inc. “By participating in the ACT Fleet Forum, we’ve created incredible partnerships with manufacturers who pursue technologies and solutions that brings us closer to this vision of sustainability that balances environment, equity, and economy.”

Leading technology providers that sponsor specific educational discussions and technology previews this year include Freightliner, Detroit, Greenlots (a member of the Shell Group), and Momentum Dynamics. Previously, Daimler Trucks North America, Nikola, Power Electronics, Hexagon Agility, ChargePoint, Siemens, Kalmar Ottawa, Beard Electric, ABB, Kenworth, Trillium, Cummins, and Toyota provided support and expertise on new clean technologies to ACT Fleet Forum members.

The ACT Fleet Forum is open to fleets that have begun adopting clean technologies who are willing to share case studies and examples from their experience adopting advanced, clean technologies. To learn more about the ACT Fleet Forum, including the 2021 Forum Program and how to join, visit www.actfleetforum.com.

###

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA)

GNA is a leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. The company’s core practice areas are technical support, government relations, grant writing and administration, communications strategy, and market outreach and education. For more than 25 years, GNA has pioneered the nation’s largest and most innovative alternative fuel vehicle projects, including the development of several successful clean fuel corridor projects. In addition, the company produces a series of advanced transportation and clean energy conferences—including the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo—and manages the ACT News media publication. www.gladstein.org

Attachment