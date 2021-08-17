Centricity’s Builder Division Unveils New Digital Platform, Creates Modern Relationship with Homebuyer for Structural New Home Warranty Coverage

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity’s Builder Division, a leading provider of new home structural warranties, today announced the launch of its new Homeowner Hub to deliver a seamless, online experience for homebuyers covered by Centricity’s structural warranties.

Centricity makes buying a new home easier by guaranteeing the structural integrity of a builder's work as defined by the coverage provided in the express written warranty and providing a third-party backing to meet the builder’s warranty obligations. The new Homeowner Hub creates self-service options for the homeowner, including filing a new claim, monitoring the status of that claim, and reviewing a claim’s history.

“As a company, we’re investing heavily in creating industry-leading digital experiences for our builders and their homebuyers. Our new Homeowner Hub gives the homeowner greater access and insight into the claims process while providing easy to understand language to answer what’s covered under the warranty,” said Lowell Hays, President of Centricity’s Builder Division. “This is just the first of many new tools we will be launching in the coming months.”

In addition to its structural new home warranty product, Centricity’s Builder Division offers a suite of other builder risk management solutions, including a Residential Energy Guarantee product as well as General Liability and Builders Risk insurance via its affiliate relationships.

About Centricity:

Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting the products customers rely on and the place they call home. In a complicated world, Centricity brings a human touch to service contracts and new home warranties, centered around the customer. The company is a privately-held and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation (BFC).