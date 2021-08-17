TrueCommerce Named 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a “2021 Great Supply Chain Partner” by SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource. The company was awarded for a significant impact on its customers’ efficiency, outstanding customer service and overall supply chain performance. This is the 5th year in a row that TrueCommerce has been awarded the “Great Supply Chain Partner” designation.



“We are honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain, an established and respected global supply chain publication, for the 5th consecutive year,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The award demonstrates that our global customer community embraces our strategy to offer integrated, feature-rich, and fully supported supply chain and unified commerce solutions that help them expand and grow in multiple directions.”

TrueCommerce will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

“For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.”



“This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management,” noted Mr. Berger. “Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!”

In the supply chain industry, TrueCommerce is known for its TrueCommerce Foundry platform - a broad set of unified commerce solutions and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. These solutions revolutionize supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solutions leverage TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 130,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping and labeling changes.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit TrueCommerce.

