Corel Announces Michelle Chiantera as Chief Marketing Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation today announces the appointment of Michelle Chiantera as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Following an impressive career with Cisco, Chiantera brings extensive field, corporate and channel marketing expertise to spur Corel’s next phase of growth.



“With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, Corel is in the midst of an exciting transformation. In this first year as CEO, my goal has been to build an incredible team that’s laser focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences and growth,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “Michelle shares our passion for driving change and has an impressive track record of empowering employee, partner and customer success. As our new CMO, she will play a pivotal role in how we share our vision and connect with customers worldwide.”

“With incredible users who are passionate about our products, and a rare, customer-first mindset that puts people at the center of every decision, Corel is delivering growth by prioritizing innovation and offering exceptional business outcomes,” said Michelle Chiantera, Chief Marketing Officer at Corel. “Across the board, our products share the common theme of unleashing human potential. This remarkable story is a marketer’s dream, and I am thrilled to be part of the team to tell it.”

Biography: Michelle Chiantera, Chief Marketing Officer

Michelle Chiantera is Corel’s Chief Marketing Officer, leading the company’s marketing strategy and execution worldwide. Michelle and her team support go-to-market initiatives delivering growth across the company’s full software portfolio with a focus on segmentation, engagement and a passion for knowing and delighting customers.

Prior to joining Corel, Michelle served as Vice President of Americas Growth Marketing and Global Partner, Segments and Industries at Cisco where she led the marketing team responsible for increasing market share and accelerating Cisco’s growth. Building her career at Cisco for over 20 years, Michelle rose through the ranks within the company’s marketing organization in both field and corporate marketing roles, and previously held the positions of Vice President, Global Partner Marketing and Sr. Director, Americas Partner Marketing.

Michelle is known for her advocacy for diversity within the workforce and her commitment to nurturing future leaders within the technology industry. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A), Marketing from Le Moyne College and lives in New York state with her husband, daughter and their much-loved dog.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative tools to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. Our Parallels® solutions enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in CorelDRAW® and MindManager® streamline the sharing of ideas and connect team members no matter where they’re located; while WinZip® encryption, file management and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network or the cloud.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

