QuickFrames USA Once Again Secures Place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickFrames USA , the leader in engineered structural support systems, today announces it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, for the second year in a row. Ranked at spot #3,718, the manufacturing company has continued to delight existing customers, welcome aboard new customers, make new hires and exceed revenue targets throughout the past year. QuickFrames’ bolt-on, no-welding-required, adjustable support frames for rooftop units have been installed more than 50,000 times across the U.S. and Canada, and have become a trusted staple in new construction, renovation and tenant improvement (T.I.) projects alike.



“Customer service and product quality are always two of our top priorities, and they’re also the fuel behind our revenue growth,” says Bob Hasulak, partner & director of operations, QuickFrames USA. “We were recognized with awards in both of those areas in 2020, along with making the Inc. 5000 list for that year, and now here we are on the list again. It’s a real honor to be in this position, and my partners and I would like to offer our most sincere thanks to our team members and customers, who are an integral part of an award like this. Cheers to an even brighter future for all in the coming year.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

QuickFrames USA is a two-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in the U.S. and the leader in engineered structural support systems for commercial buildings. Leading the industry since 2015, the award-winning company has grown significantly as fabricators, structural engineers, mechanical contractors, HVAC distributors, estimators, erectors and more have embraced its suite of products specially designed to solve common industry problems. QuickFrames USA is the recipient of an American Business “Stevie” award for Customer Service Success and a BUILD magazine Construction & Engineering award for Best Commercial Construction Structural Support Systems in the Southwest USA. To learn more, please visit www.quickframes.com .

