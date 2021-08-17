Update: Blair Friedensohn Joins EF Hutton as Capital Markets Managing Director – Addition of Bulge Bracket Talent

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton announced today the appointment of Blair Friedensohn as Managing Director, Capital Markets, continuing the firm’s recent expansion. Blair Friedensohn joins EF Hutton from Goldman Sachs, where he completed over $15 billion in aggregate capital raises in only 5 years, helping Goldman Sachs reach top rank in global equity and equity-linked league tables for record setting quarters and years.



During Mr. Friedensohn’s tenure at Goldman Sachs, where he began his investment-banking career as a credit analyst and bond trader, he rapidly advanced as a specialist in the complexities of fixed income and equity derivatives. After joining Goldman Sachs’ equity derivative team within the investment banking division, Mr. Friedensohn’s subsequent transaction experience included comprehensive participation in Convertible Debt, Convertible Preferreds, PIPEs, Follow-Ons, SPACs, IPOs, ASRs, Margin Loans, Call Spreads, Straight Debt, Equity Flushdown Refinancing, Derivative Hedge Unwinding and Tenders. Additionally, he has extensive background covering public and private infrastructure, industrials, and technology. Blair is also a proud board member and coach for KEEN NYC, a 501C-3 non-profit for disabled children. Blair graduated from Dartmouth College where he received a BA in Government and earned Academic All-Ivy honors for the Men’s Lacrosse Team.

Blair Friedensohn, Managing Director, Capital Markets commented, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join EF Hutton’s mission to provide best-in-class investment banking services and I am confident in the team’s ability to differentiate itself through its nimble, client-first business model. I’m certain that with Joe and David at the helm, EF Hutton’s growth will continue to accelerate and emerge as a top-tier investment banking platform.”

“EF Hutton is expanding at an incredible pace and Blair is a prime example of the high caliber investment bankers we continue to attract. We look to hire only the best as the word on Wall Street continues to spread that EF Hutton is a firm to be reckoned with. Bulge bracket bankers see nothing but opportunity and growth within our Capital Markets division,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “We welcome Blair as an experienced Managing Director in our Capital Markets division. Blair has joined EF Hutton and hit the ground running. Our Capital Markets team will only benefit from Blair’s incredible knowledge, connections and experience.” EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $3.3B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

